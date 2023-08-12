Brighton 4-1 Luton

BBC Sport's Matthew Henry

There were still reasons to be positive for Luton, despite the two late goals which soured their highly-anticipated return to the top flight after 31 years away.

They created openings at times, particularly with crosses into the box from new signings Issa Kabore and Ryan Giles, but could have been more clinical on the counter-attack - particularly during a strong period in the second half.

Manager Rob Edwards admitted afterwards his side will have to learn quickly. At least two of the goals were the result of defensive mistakes.

The Hatters' defensive solidity was one of the main reasons they secured promotion last season.

They must refind that to have a chance of survival.