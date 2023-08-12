Analysis: Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest
Emily Salley, BBC Sport
Fresh from last weekend’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City, Arsenal will be full of confidence for the season ahead after their win against Nottingham Forest.
A solid start was vital for the Gunners after a disappointing end to the 2022-23 campaign that saw them crash out of the title race having been at the top of the Premier League table for 248 days.
With Gabriel Jesus currently ruled out with a knee problem, Eddie Nketiah, who made just nine starts in the Premier League last season, is certainly staking his claim for a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up after scoring the opener.
But it was Bukayo Saka who stole the show with what is becoming his signature goal, cutting in from the right and hitting a sublime curling strike into the far corner of the net for Arsenal’s second.
There were also promising signs from new arrival Declan Rice, signed for £100m from West Ham, as he helped keep the midfield ticking and had a few chances of his own, one of which forced ex-Gunners keeper Matt Turner into a fingertip save.