Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

The deal to bring Chelsea's Lewis Hall to St James' Park is likely to be Newcastle's last piece of incoming transfer business this summer.

Some fans have been keen to see another right-sided central defender arrive. But, after bringing in five new players, Eddie Howe said last week United would probably only go back into the market before the deadline if they picked up injuries.

Their focus in the final week of the window could be finding new clubs for the players that are currently not part of the first-team squad.

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser played an important role in Newcastle's survival under Howe two seasons ago, but the 29-year-old hasn't been considered for selection for several months. He has been linked to Celtic and Leeds.

Isaac Hayden, a player well-liked by the Magpies' fans, is back at the club after an injury-hit loan at Norwich last season. But, despite having three years remaining on his contract, the midfielder is another who won't be involved again with the team at senior level.

Also out of favour at Newcastle is Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jeff Hendrick. He spent last year with Reading, having also had a temporary spell with QPR in the 2021-22 campaign.

In an interview in pre-season, Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle: "Ideally, you want positive solutions for everybody because you certainly don't want to keep players that you can't involve.

"Keeping players that aren't in the 25-man squad would be negative for them and for us.

"Hopefully, we can do what we need to do - and everybody gets what they need at the end of the window."