'Aberdeen & Hacken much changed from previous meeting'

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland in Gothenburg

Only four Hacken players who took part in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Aberdeen in 2021 remain at the club.

There has been lots of change across the North Sea too, with Jack MacKenzie and Jonny Hayes the only first-team regulars who are still at Aberdeen, which means little can be taken from that 5-1 home win, followed by a 2-0 away defeat.

Far from one of Sweden's biggest clubs, Hacken have grown in stature in the past decade, clinching their first Allsvenskan title last year.

Guided by the experienced former Norway boss Per Mathias-Hogmo, they lost only two of their 30 league games last season and are just a point behind leaders Elfsborg two thirds of the way through this campaign.

Retaining their crown is a distinct possibility and they have already won the Swedish Cup.

Hacken are especially strong at their small home, the Bravida Arena, where they are unbeaten in 12 games, winning 11 of them and scoring a hefty 43 goals.

They are not infallible, having lost in Champions League qualifying to the Faroese side Klaksvik on penalties.

