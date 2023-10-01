BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith at McDiarmid Park

Livingston forward Joel Nouble insists "the only way is up" after their "decent" start to the season.

Livi have lost two of their opening seven Scottish Premiership games, against Rangers and Celtic. However, four draws mean they currently find themselves 10th in the table.

"Other than the Old Firm we haven’t lost to another team so, we don’t go into games trying to get a point, we want to win games but getting a point is better than nothing so I feel it has been a decent start," Nouble said after Saturday's 1-1 draw with St Johnstone in Perth.

"As players we are always trying to strive for more, we want to get more three points on the board but for now I feel like it has been an alright start.

"Wins make the difference in this league. So far, we haven’t been able to do that a lot but it is a long season so, in our opinion, the only way is up and we can only get better.

"We feel like we are still playing a different formation to last season, we are still getting the hang of it, we are probably a bit defensively more solid, but up the pitch where I am, we have got to do better and chip in with more goals, but I am confident me and the boys can always improve and do that."