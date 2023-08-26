Ross County v Rangers - changes

Just the one alteration for Ross County following last week's Viaplay Cup win over Airdrieonians. Yan Dhanda replaces Kyle Turner in the starting line-up, with Turner on the bench.

There are three changes for Rangers following Tuesday's Champions League play-off draw with PSV Eindhoven. Jose Cifuentes, Ryan Jack and Abdallah sima drop to the bench to be replaced in the starting line-up by John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe, with the latter making his first start in 16 months.

Long-term injury absentee Tom Lawrence is among the substitutes.