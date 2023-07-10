Levi Colwill has a real opportunity this season to thrive for Chelsea in the Premier League after starring during England Under-21s' successful European Championships campaign.

That's the view of ex-Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he was expecting big things from the 20-year-old.

"Which players am I backing to step up? I have to go close to home and say Colwill is going to do exceedingly well next season," said Onuoha.

"He has a brilliant season on loan at Brighton and I think he will step up.

"Indeed, if you look at the situation for England's senior squad, you could make a case for him to be in there. There is uncertainty over Harry Maguire, Conor Coady is no longer playing in the Premier League, John Stones is playing in midfield.

"I'm looking forward to seeing if Colwill can make it into [Gareth Southgate's] squad for the Euros next summer."

