'Robbo was excited as I was... and potentially a little jealous'

There's been a few links between Celtic Park and Anfield over the years...

New Celtic signing, Nat Phillips, dipped into the knowledge of well-known Celtic fan, Andy Robertson and Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk.

"Robbo was probably just as excited as I was, and potentially a little bit jealous," Phillips told CelticTV, external. "He loves it here.

"Virgil had a great time here as well so I've heard nothing but good things."

Phillips links up with a former Reds boss in Brendan Rodgers and the 26-year-old is excited to begin the partnership.

"We've had a few conversations since I've been here and they've gone really well," he added.

"I'm really excited to get working with him."