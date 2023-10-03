Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer is expected to be out for more than a month with the hamstring injury he suffered against Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old came on as a second-half substitute during the Foxes' 4-1 win at Ewood Park on Sunday but lasted just 18 minutes before pulling up.

McAteer has scored five times in Championship leaders Leicester's opening nine league and cup games, including their early goal in the Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool.

During his news conference before Wednesday's home game against fellow Championship high-flyers Preston, boss Enzo Maresca said McAteer will miss "four to six weeks".

"We are unhappy because he was doing very well," Maresca said. "He is a great guy, he's happy and hungry so it’s a shame.

"It's just for six weeks. It’s probably a good time for him to have some rest, but it will be good to have him back."