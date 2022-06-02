The summer of change at Old Trafford

Juan Mata has become the latest player confirmed as leaving Manchester United in a summer of change at Old Trafford.

The midfielder was brought in by David Moyes from Chelsea in January 2014 and has gone on to play 285 times for the club, scoring 51 goals.

But the 34-year-old Spain World Cup winner only made seven appearances, including four starts, in 2021-22.

It was announced on Wednesday that Paul Pogba would also leave United on a free transfer.

Having left for Juventus in 2012 as a free agent, Pogba returned to United four years later for a then world record £89m.

He's featured in some memorable highs - such as his two goals in the 3-2 win over Manchester City in 2018, and the 2017 double trophy success - but also frequently underwhelmed and had a strained relationship with Jose Mourinho when he was manager.

The France World Cup winner departs with an overall United record of 233 appearances and 39 goals.

Jesse Lingard will also exit United. The academy graduate made his breakthrough in 2015-16, a season in which he scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

The England attacking midfielder was then part of the 2017 cup triumphs, before falling out of favour. After spending the second half of 2020-21 on loan at West Ham, he returned to make 22 United appearances last season and leaves with 282 appearances and 35 goals to his name.

Striker Edinson Cavani joined United in October 2020 on a free transfer, following his release by Paris St Germain. An impressive debut season saw the 35-year-old score 17 goals in 39 appearances, but he then managed only two in 20 last term.

Goalkeeper Lee Grant announced his retirement in May at the age of 39, after making two first-team appearances this season.

He was brought in from Stoke in the summer of 2018.

Nemanja Matic is the sixth player to leave the club this summer, despite still having a year left on his contract.

The midfielder was signed by Mourinho from Chelsea for £40m in July 2017 and made 189 appearances in all competitions.