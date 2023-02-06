Liverpool's disappointing form this season could be down to Jurgen Klopp's longevity at the club, suggests The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke.

The German boss is approaching seven and a half years in the Anfield dugout and Pitt-Brooke wonders if his famously intense playing style is beginning to catch up with his squad.

"It's hard to put your finger on it," Pitt-Brooke told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "Are they tired of Klopp? He's been there much longer than most managers are in modern football.

"In his final season at Borussia Dortmund, the team went off a cliff and it was largely down to players being physically tired.

"Sometimes players do get a bit fed up of managers and he's now got a few players who have been playing for him for four, five, six years and perhaps they are not capable of summoning up the reserves they need."

