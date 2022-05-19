Chelsea 1-1 Leicester: Thomas Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "It's not been such a difficult week. We had an excellent win at Leeds and a brilliant final which we lost.

"We tried to do well in effort and it's like a broken record as we deserved to win at home and we gave half a chance away and got punished from nothing.

"We didn't allow any chances for Leicester and finished with a point to secure third. It's what we have deserved. All season we have been first, second or third, very consistent. There's another level to Manchester City and Liverpool, a huge task to close to these two teams.

"But we had to defend our position against teams in Tottenham and Arsenal who had played far less games than us and we have taken the position we deserved."