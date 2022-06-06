'This is no quick fix' - Your thoughts on United's summer

With five first-team departures already announced and more expected to follow, we asked how United fans were feeling heading into the summer transfer window.

Here are some of your thoughts:

David: Pleased that we're having a clean out and I'm prepared to wait a couple of seasons to see a trophy as long as I can see progress in our style of play and building a team that plays as one, with everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.

Geoff: Much needed. Certain players have been underperforming for years, Pogba in particular. They are a collection of individuals rather than a team, very little passion or fire. As many teams have shown, a well-organised team of average players can beat a disjointed group of stars.

Howard: Patience required. It’s very difficult to create a top-four competitive team in one transfer window. For me it’s all about the quality of the players coming in not the ones going out.

Paul: Mass exodus needed. Give Ten Hag control over transfers in and out. If you aren’t committed to making United great again then it’s time to move on. This is no quick fix. Ten Hag needs time.

Tony: Another summer of promise, but maybe more substance this time around. It would of course be nice to see some star quality arriving, but I think we should lower the expectations and trust that with time and backing, including from the fans, the new manager can get the team buzzing again.

