Celtic 'should start succession plan' - gossip

Chris Sutton believes former club Celtic should start succession planning even though he does not expect manager Ange Postecoglou to leave the club soon. (Record), external

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor insists Postecoglou is "in a big job here". (Scotsman - subscription required), external

New York Red Bulls winger Lewis Morgan says "the standard is so high" in the MLS after Giorgos Giakoumakis left his former club Celtic for Atlanta United. (Express), external

Giakoumakis was frustrated by the defensive approach of opponents in Scotland. (Record), external

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson reveals his manager Stephen Robinson blocked a potential move to Celtic when the pair were at Motherwell. (Sun), external