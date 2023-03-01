Celtic's title lead 'will only get bigger' - Walker

Premiership leaders Celtic will continue their “astonishing” form by widening the current nine-point gap over Rangers on their way to a second successive title, says former Parkhead striker Andy Walker.

Ange Postecolgou’s men have won gone 24 matches without a domestic defeat, including 23 wins, since a 2-0 defeat at St Mirren in September.

Rangrs boss Michael Beale has matched Celtic with 31 points from a possible 33 since taking charge, but suffered the first defeat of his tenure as Postcoglou’s side retained the Viaplay Cup on Sunday.

"Ange Postecoglou is just used to winning and he wants to win with a bit of style," Walker told Sky Sports.

"That nine-point gap, I think it will only get bigger. Celtic are on an astonishing run since they lost that game last September to St Mirren, who they play this weekend, but they bounced back so well from that defeat.

"They have a nine-point gap and they have still got Rangers to play a couple of times in the league, home and away, and I can only see them adding to that lead.

"Obviously the Scottish Cup can go anywhere, as anyone can get a victory in any 90 minutes. I don't think anyone will be mentioning it at Celtic, but they will certainly have their eye on yet another treble."