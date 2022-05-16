'He's Mr West Ham' - Reo-Coker hails Noble career

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker praised his old team-mate Mark Noble after the Hammers captain said a tearful farewell to London Stadium after 18 years at the club.

Noble was visibly moved by the adulation he received before, during and after Sunday's draw with Manchester City, including a round of applause in the 16th minute, a guard of honour from him and his family and his face emblazoned across the side of the ground.

Reo-Coker believes it's nothing less than he deserves for nearly two decades of loyal service.

"Noble is Mr West Ham," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"What makes him special is that he bleeds the club. When you can get a player of that quality, with that devotion to a single club, it brings a special unity that you can't really put into words.

"He's had a fantastic career and it will be a long time before we see another player like him playing for his local club and staying there for his entire career."

Listen to full analysis of a memorable afternoon at London Stadium on BBC Sounds