Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

The Toon Army’s prayers were answered on Sunday with a much-needed return to winning ways!

The Gallowgate End also had two goals to celebrate after going over 300 minutes without seeing the ball hit the back of the net. Eddie Howe rang the changes for the visit of Wolves, five in total, including completely shuffling the front three.

The difference maker - the record signing Alexander Isak. The Sweden striker looked worth every penny of the £60 million Newcastle forked out for him last summer. An electric display and a constant threat which Wolves struggled to tame all afternoon.

The young forward has been blighted with injuries in his opening season in England but given his first start this year he took the opportunity with both hands. Eddie Howe will be watching and hoping, along with the Geordie faithful, that Isak can be the player to push them to European football next season.

Finishing in the top four is very much still on for the Magpies - just a couple of points off fourth-placed Tottenham with a couple of games in hand, it's firmly in their own destiny.

Ask the majority of Newcastle fans, though, and they will tell you that any form of European football, Champions League or Conference League, will be deemed as a success and a joyous occasion.

That being said, the opportunity for top four will never feel greater with the fall off of Chelsea and Liverpool. This is a glorious chance for Newcastle United to stamp their authority and claim a place among Europe’s elite.

If they are to do so, then Isak must continue to lead the line and score the goals to fire the Toon to European adventures.