Aston Villa defender Matty Cash says coming up against Kylian Mbappe was "another level" to anything he has experienced in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who represented Poland at the World Cup, faced Lionel Messi in the group stage, losing 2-0, and then Mbappe's France in the last 16, who knocked them out of the competition thanks to the Frenchman's double in a 3-0 win.

"I have done a few interviews before and said Sterling was my toughest opponent - a world -class player," Cash told Football Focus.

"I have had him and Foden that I have played against but coming up against Mbappe is just another level.

"I think Argentina is the game, of course, to focus on with Messi but I think they have quality all over.

"That was obviously a tough game - everywhere they have world-class players. I think for me personally the toughest game was Argentina.

"I am going to get both of them [shirts] framed."