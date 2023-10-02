Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland in Lille

Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy says Saturday’s final World Cup pool match would be the perfect time to end their losing streak against Ireland.

The Scots head to Paris knowing they must win on Saturday to progress in the tournament, but Gregor Townsend’s side have lost the past eight meetings.

“I know we haven't knocked over Ireland but there's always a first time. It would be special to do it this weekend," Tandy said.

“We have an unbelievable opportunity and it will be an amazing atmosphere. We're just super excited to get out there on Saturday."

Scotland will almost certainly have to win by eight points at the Stade de France to reach the quarter-finals, but Tandy says the players cannot afford to get hung up on margins of victory.

“I don't think we can think too far ahead too early," he added. "The later the game goes, we'll obviously be aware of the scoreline and the permutations.

"But ultimately our focus to start with will just be on winning the game."