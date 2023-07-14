Injury-free Devlin 'confident and excited'

Mikey Devlin is ready to show "the best version of myself" in a fresh start at Livingston after three years of injury troubles.

"I feel good within myself,” said the former Aberdeen and Scotland defender.

“It has been a good couple of weeks since I started back and I have had some game time in pre-season.

"Probably the best thing that has come out of the last few months is the confidence in my body.

"That has come back and I can play a little bit more free than what I have done in the past and try to play my natural game as opposed to being a little more protective of myself.

"I feel confident and excited, I feel I can start to show the best version of myself."