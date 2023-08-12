Full-time: Everton 0-1 Fulham

Substitute Bobby de Cordova-Reid scored the winning goal as Fulham edged to victory over wasteful Everton in their opening game of the new Premier League season.

Forward De Cordova-Reid, who replaced Willian at half-time, snuck in unmarked at the far post to convert from Andreas Pereira's pass to give manager Marco Silva the perfect start to the new campaign.

The Jamaica international could have added to his 73rd-minute strike but was unable to keep his volley from inside the box under control, but his side still somehow came away with all three points.

Although summer signing Raul Jimenez had struck the foot of the post for Fulham, hosts Everton were left ruing the numerous gilt-edged chances missed in the game.

Striker Neal Maupay squandered the best opportunities, seeing three efforts saved by the inspired Bernd Leno including a sharp, instinctive block from close range.

The German goalkeeper had also denied Abdoulaye Doucoure early on, while full-back Nathan Patterson struck the crossbar from close range, as the Toffees begin the season with a tough-to-take defeat.

