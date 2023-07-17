United fans 'entitled to vent frustration' at team - Goodwin

Jane Lewis, BBC Scotland

Dundee United fans were "entitled to vent their frustration" at the team following Saturday's shock Viaplay Cup defeat to Spartans, says manager Jim Goodwin.

In their first competitive game since being relegated from the Premiership last season, United suffered an opening group defeat to the fourth-tier side through a Blair Henderson winner.

Goodwin says his side "need to bounce back" when they host fellow Championship club Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

"Saturday's result was extremely disappointing for everybody," he adds. "It certainly wasn't the start we wanted to the new campaign.

"I think emotions are always running high after games and we understand the disappointment. When you're in this industry, you've got to take the criticism when it comes your way.

"This is a big club and there's a huge level of expectation here. We're all desperately trying to be successful."

Despite the disappointing start, Goodwin believes he has "good options throughout" his squad.

But the Tannadice boss is "going to continue to try and strengthen" his team, with "positive news in the next 24 to 48 hours" expected on an incoming forward.