Cristian Stellini has been speaking to the media before Tottenham’s game against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Antonio Conte will return to London from Italy and be back in charge of Spurs from Sunday: "The medical department decided that the timescale was one month after his [gall bladder] surgery. That stops on Saturday."

He stressed the frustration after Tottenham exited the FA Cup at Sheffield United: "Maybe the players now know a different face to me. It's difficult to shake off this type of match as we are all disappointed."

Pressed on the reason for the defeat, Stellini highlighted the attitude: "It's not about team selection but about the approach and mentality and the energy we put into the time. We have to be better."

He has the same players available: "Everything is fine, like in the last game. We are ready to play the next match with the same squad."

On their determination to reach the top four: "Everyone wants this but we have to work every day and we have to fight against ourselves."

