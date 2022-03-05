Burnley 0-4 Chelsea - Thomas Tuchel reaction

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel speaking to Sports Report on BBC Radio 5 Live: "It shows a lot of character and that's why I am very proud.

"We played a very strong match at Wembley, we lost.

"Three days later we accepted a whole different challenge in the FA Cup at Luton, we turned the game around after twice going behind.

"Then we come to Turf Moor three days later and do it again.

"We were very impressive and I am very happy because it shows the character and that the guys have what it takes to play for Chelsea.

"They are focussed and obviously we have an atmosphere where they can still focus on football, which is good."