Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says sometimes you have to take players "out of their comfort zone" to throw your opponents a curve ball.

Last Sunday against Watford, Granit Xhaka played in a role further forward to his normal midfield position, which "opened a different door" for Arteta's side.

"Then it’s more unpredictable because if not, it’s pretty easy to prepare the same thing against the same opposition," explained the Gunners boss ahead of Sunday's game against Leicester.

Arteta praised promising striker Gabriel Martinelli, 20, for adapting to those type of demands so well at a young age.

"Gabi's playing a different position because Auba [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang] played more as a number nine in his last few months," added Arteta.

"He certainly has the capacity to score goals and be a threat in the final third. His contribution and all-round game has been exceptional."