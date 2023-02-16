We asked you if Liverpool will make the Premier League's top four and you responded.

Sheila: It will be hard going to get into the top four but I have faith that they will make every effort to reach it.

Noah: Liverpool are not far off, and still have games against almost all the teams above them to go. If Liverpool actually turned a corner against Everton, they have a realistic shot at the top four.

Neil: I think if they can take the derby and its improvements into the Newcastle game and get three points then beat Palace I might start to believe a run could be put together to challenge for fourth. I fear however that familiar failings will recur at St James’ Park despite returnees - they’re a totally different prospect to a poor Everton side.

Ben: This season echoes two seasons ago when Liverpool were plagued by injuries, languishing in mid table with no hope of qualification for Europe, let alone the Champions League. They finished third. This season, however, I feel they are worse than two seasons ago. Yes, the derby win will have lifted spirits, but I feel it will be a false dawn.

Anonymous: Liverpool will 100% not make it to the Champions League spots. If they're lucky, they might make the UECL. Can you believe that Fulham are above them in the Premier League?