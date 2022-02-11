Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have won nine of their past 14 Premier League matches (D1 L4), keeping a clean sheet in seven of those victories.

This was Wolves’ sixth 1-0 league defeat of the season, the joint most of any side along with Watford.

Since Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge of Arsenal on 26 December 2019, the Gunners have received 15 red cards, seven more than any other Premier League side in that time.

Wolves conceded in the first half of a league game for the first time since October against Newcastle, ending a run of 14 matches.

Gabriel's goal for Arsenal was the first that Wolves have conceded from a corner in the Premier League this season, and it leaves the Gunners as the last team yet to concede from one in the division in 2021-22.