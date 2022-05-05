The Premier League manager of the month nominees for April are headlined by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp following the outstanding form of their title-chasing teams.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool picked up 13 points out of a possible 15 in the league during April - with their only dropped points when they faced each other.

There is also recognition for the incredible job Michael Jackson has done as interim manager at Burnley, overseeing a revival that has lifted the resurgent Clarets out of the drop zone.

Thomas Frank has also made the list, with Brentford picking up 10 points in April to edge towards safety and a second season in the top flight.