Terence Ford, Back of the Nest

Roy Hodgson was on his way to winning his first league championship as a manager in the same year Patrick Vieira was born.

Tonight at Vicarage Road, they will go head to head for the first time as managers in a game that is key for both teams.

Many in Palace circles will see Vieira v Hodgson as the perfect barometer of how far the Eagles have come under the French World Cup winner. Will his build-from-the-back and win-the-ball-high-up-the-pitch philosophy prosper over the low block and counter-attack that served Hodgson so well later in his career?

After only one win - against Norwich - in the past eight Premier League games, some nervousness is creeping into the fanbase. This would be compounded should we fail to pick up at least one win against Watford or Burnley this week.

Taking our chances will alleviate all our worries. Three big chances were dragged wide against Chelsea, and a penalty was missed at Norwich. If we rediscover our finishing touch tonight, we will win comfortably.

If we are wasteful again, then we only need to look back to a year ago today, when Palace had two touches in Brighton’s penalty area and scored from both in a 2-1 win. That’s what Roy Hodgson teams can do.

When Saturday has come and gone, will Palace be looking optimistically up the table or cautiously over our shoulders?