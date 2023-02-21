S﻿aveena Johal, Punjabi Forest, external

Jubilance swept through the City Ground at the full-time whistle and Forest’s progress from the last time they faced Manchester City was clear.

World-class Keylor Navas denied chances, there was Felipe's defensive sturdiness against Erling Haaland and an overall exceptional defensive display played out in an electric atmosphere. Combined they made it a game to remember.

Many prematurely doubted Chris Wood, but a tap in from him following phenomenal build-up play gave us an almighty equaliser that felt more akin to victory. It secured a point against one of the best clubs in the world.

After the sore defeat at Etihad Stadium, and Jack Grealish’s theatrics, this felt like justice.

Manchester City and their fans shouldn’t be shocked at their inability to triumph against us. We remain undefeated at home since September, with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool also failing to end this run. Yet the common narrative focuses on the title race, and our opposition dropping points, as opposed to us gaining a point.

We couldn’t be happier, and neither could Arsenal fans.

Our focus now turns to yet another crucial fixture on Saturday, as we anticipate defeating West Ham for the second time in the Premier League.