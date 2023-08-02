Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I would say two defeats, as the Wrexham game was essentially an under-21 team, and I wouldn't say so.

I made the point that United beat Arsenal, then lost to Real Madrid, while Arsenal beat Barcelona, who went on to beat Real in El Clasico.

No-one really know the fitness state of the players going into these games because they are training at different levels.

After Arsenal's matches for instance, Mikel Arteta had his squad out for an additional 45 minutes to train. Never forget, pre-season is about building endurance and strength to get through what lies ahead.

No-one wants to lose, but results are a secondary concern.

That said, there was not much to get enthused about against Borussia Dortmund - other than the two goals. There were far too many mistakes and no-one really stood out.