Thomas Tuchel says Reece James may not be fit enough to join up with the England squad during the international break.

James has barely featured for the Blues in 2022 but was named in Gareth Southgate's squad for upcoming international friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

"In one way yes I am surprised he was called up because yesterday he was not match ready," said Tuchel. "But no I am not surprised because I would always call him up if I was the head coach of England.

"We need to see what happens tomorrow. He has come from nine weeks of injury and we have to do late tests on him.

"We'll need to see if he is even able to do full team training to be match ready which is a big doubt.

"If he is not fit to play tomorrow, then it makes no sense that he would go to play with England."