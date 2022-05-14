Hearts v Rangers: Five changes for hosts

Craig Gordon returns to the Hearts starting line-up after the Scottish football writers' player of the year was rested in midweek.

Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin, Barrie McKay and Ellis Simms all return to the starting line-up to get a final run out ahead of next Saturday's Scottish Cup final against today's opponents Rangers.

Ross Stewart, Taylor Moore, Andy Halliday, Ben Woodburn and Josh Ginnelly - who all started in the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell - drop to the bench.

John Souttar, who is due to join Rangers in summer, is also on the bench ahead of his last game at Tynecastle as a Hearts player.