We asked you for your views on Monday night's Merseyside derby.

Here are some of your comments:

Liverpool fans

Mark: The top four is on again when we beat the Geordies. Games in hand as well. Players back to push us on.

Tommy: Hopefully not another false dawn. The bench looked a lot healthier than it has in months, it's obvious that we still need complete reconstruction in midfield where we already have one piece of the jigsaw in place in Bajcetic, Newcastle next - fingers crossed.

Pip: Much more urgency. Superb game for Bajcetic. Looked like a Klopp team.

Harry: Finally saw the potential of what Liverpool can do but not starting to think they're on a comeback yet. Great performance from Gakpo and Salah. We have to keep this mentality and performances for our game against Real Madrid next Wednesday.

William: Much more aggressive in midfield, much more pace going forward and running in behind. In Klopp I trust.

Everton fans

Jeff: We played against Arsenal how I expected us to play against Liverpool. This didn’t feel like a derby match... maybe we listened to the pre-match hype and we just didn’t turn up. Disappointed with our application, energy and aggression.

Kev: When are we ever going to learn the basic principle at Everton - you cannot defend when running towards your own keeper. Take a look at the past 18 months and the amount of goals scored against us because we are running back towards our own keeper trying to defend!

Carlos: We played like Lampard's Everton - poor passing, players diving in and Pickford in no man’s land. Tarkowski had a howler of a game. Liverpool had all the energy and deserved the gifts Everton gave them.

Andrew: Realistically after the West Ham game, no right-minded Everton fan expected anything until the Leeds game at the very earliest and even then, crossed everything hoping! To get three points from the past two games is way more than we could hope for. Leeds is the REAL test and indication of what is to come. We all know it's not going to be easy.