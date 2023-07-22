Zinchenko can 'smell' success

Simon Stone, BBC Sport, New Jersey

Before his emotional chat about the horrors in his homeland Ukraine, Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked about Arsenal's chances of doing better than last season, when they performed so magnificently.

It is clear he has a lot of faith in manager Mikel Arteta.

"I smell that Arsenal’s time is coming," he said.

"It is not a secret I knew for quite a while if one day I needed to leave Manchester City it would be only for this manager.

"He is a winner. It is a dream to be in this kind of team."