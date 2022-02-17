Leicester 4-1 Randers: Rodgers reaction

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BT Sport: "Their goal was a reminder that is you make any mistakes, no matter how dominant you are, you can be punished. Teams at this level can hurt you. It was about keeping calm and keeping our football flowing, creating and taking chances.

"We should have won against West Ham, I felt. And in some other games we have had draws when we should have won. This group will get back to its level, it is just time and players coming back. The fluency was good, We looked dynamic.

"Our goal for the remainder of the season is to finish as high as we can in the league, to keep developing, improving and to get players back. We want to finish as string as we can and bring that into the following season. In this competition, everyone is in it to win it and we are no different."