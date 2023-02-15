Barcelona v Manchester United: Pick of the stats

Barcelona and Manchester United have faced 13 times in all competitions (six Barcelona wins, three Man Utd wins, four draws). The first three were in the Cup Winners’ Cup, while each of the previous 10 were in the Champions League.

Barcelona have won each of the past four matches in this fixture - the last side that Manchester United lost five consecutive matches against was Liverpool between 2000 and 2002.

Manchester United have won each of their past five matches in Europe; only once before have they won six games consecutively in European competition - in their first six games of the 1965-66 season in the European Cup.