Rangers 2-0 Hearts (AET): What did we learn?

For Hearts, this is their third Scottish Cup final defeat in four seasons. The good news is they keep getting here, but they are yet to show the best of themselves, having lost twice to Celtic, and now to Rangers, in Scottish football's showpiece.

Had Simms put his effort six inches to the right, they would have gone into the lead and who knows what would have happened, but the reality is they faded as an attacking force the longer the game went on.

Third place, guaranteed group-stage football in Europe, and a cup final is far from a poor season's work though, particularly having been in the Championship a year ago.

Robbie Neilson's side battled hard - John Souttar and Cammy Devlin were outstanding, as was Simms in the first period - but ultimately they were not quite good enough.