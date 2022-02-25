Antonio Conte has been speaking after a difficult week for Tottenham - who travel to Leeds on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

After saying on Wednesday he was "prepared to go" should Spurs' current problems be down to the coach, Conte today admitted his "mood is very bad" when he loses a game.

"I need one day to recover at least. This is me. It is me. I don’t like to lose. If you ask me what I hate in life it is to lose games," he added.

Spurs have lost four of their previous five league games, but Conte says the club "know the reality". He added: "The club is very happy about my work and what we're doing with my staff. The problem is that I'm a perfectionist."

Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the Leeds game with an ankle injury, while Oliver Skipp remains unavailable.

Conte says everyone at the club is "working very hard and we deserve much more", adding: "The players at the club, especially our fans, deserve the best and for us to make them happy."

The Italian says now is the time to be "focused" and look to the future, "to clean the situation and then to continue to build".

