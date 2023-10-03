Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

Another point on the road can only be a good thing. We maybe didn’t fire on all cylinders but it’s a good point to take.

There is a bit of controversy over some of the decisions given. Over the season it's some you win and some you lose, I think on Saturday we got the rub of the green.

I have to admit being terrified when we got that penalty; David Martindale had hair the last time we converted a spot-kick.

We have missed so many penalties I thought we would be the first team to ask not to take one to save the heartache and embarrassment of missing another. But up steps Sean Kelly and all is well from 12 yards again.

Another positive is that big Joel Nouble looked livelier after being a bit below par for a while. Jason Holt was very good and despite losing a goal I thought we defended decently too.

It wasn’t just a point won, it was keeping St Johnstone at arm’s length that was just as important.