Transfer news: Blues prioritise Sevilla's Kounde

Chelsea have made signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, a priority for the summer, with the Blues also interested in West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, plus Monaco's 22-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal are considering a summer move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja. The Albania international is currently impressing on loan at Southampton. (Football London), external

