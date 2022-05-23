Leeds celebrate survival as Brentford sign off superb season

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Although the Leeds players and staff were booed by the Brentford fans for the duration of their celebrations after the final whistle, which delayed the home side's planned lap of honour, their euphoria was hardly surprising.

With just two points from their last five games, the sense of trepidation among Leeds fans on their journey south was understandable.

Even after Raphinha had kept his nerve to find the net after he had been chopped down by Brentford keeper David Raya, Leeds fans still did not allow themselves to believe the escape act was on.

Sergi Canos duly brought them down to earth with his equaliser but Leeds' safety was ensured when Jack Harrison drilled home the winner and, to their credit, Leeds' fans remained in the stands as they sang their songs of survival.

The result meant Leeds became the first side since Wigan in 2011 to survive after starting the final day in the bottom three.

For Brentford, their first season in the Premier League has been superb.

They might have missed out on a top-half finish but, as was pointed out on numerous occasions by the stadium announcer, not once have they been in the bottom three.

With a bit more composure - and a full complement of players - they might have got something out of this game.

They will carry on trying to persuade Christian Eriksen to stay with them, while manager Thomas Frank will set himself the target of avoiding the kind of second season problems Leeds have only just managed to overcome.