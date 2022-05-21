Rangers 2-0 Hearts (AET): 'We gave it our best shot' - Gordon

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon wasn't surprised by the energy levels Rangers showed, despite their midweek exploits.

He said: “We gave it our best shot with what we had. We had a lot of injuries leading up to the game. Everybody has been doing so much work to try and get ready to get out there and put on a performance and give it everything we had.

"I can't fault any of the guys for the effort, for everything they've gone through in the last eight to ten weeks to make themselves available for this game. Some of the guys have really put in a shift. We did try. We didn't have a lot going forward, we hung in.

"We needed something to go our way, a little decision to go our way, something to fly in and it just didn't happen.

"No it didn't surprise me at all [Rangers finishing the game stronger]. They can mix and match their squad around and still play exactly the same way. They've got great strength in depth.

"I’ve seen them doing it before - they came back from extra-time and beat Celtic here [in the semi-final]. So I knew that wouldn't have that big an effect, they had something to come and fight for.”