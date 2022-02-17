Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt says Anfield was his favourite place to play football and has backed the Reds to sail through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool won their first leg against Inter Milan on Wednesday evening and Kuyt says Anfield "is not the place you want to play when you're 2-0 down".

"It didn't matter who it was - we always believed we could beat anyone in Europe if we were playing them at Anfield," Kuyt said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"It's my favourite place to play football. Champions League nights at Anfield are the best games."

Kuyt also backed his former side as one of the main contenders to win the competition, citing their impressive 100% record in the Champions League so far this season.

"They are doing a great job so far," he said. "In the team there are a lot of positions to play for, they'll want to keep the momentum going and give more performances at the highest level.

"For me, they're up there with Bayern and Manchester City as the favourites."

