Lyon's France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24, is close to signing for Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer after turning down a move to Manchester United. (Sport1, via Mirror, external)

However, the Red Devils have joined Chelsea and Arsenal in keeping tabs on Southampton's 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Mail), external

United have received loan enquiries from clubs in Turkey for their 21-year-old England forward Mason Greenwood, who is still currently suspended by the club despite criminal charges against him being dropped in February. (Telegraph, external)

Finally, negotiations are ongoing with David de Gea. The Spanish keeper is out of contract in the summer but is keen to remain at Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column