Dundee secure loan for 'real technician' Boateng

Malachi BoatengSNS

Malachi Boateng spent last season on loan at Queen's Park

Dundee have signed midfielder Malachi Boateng on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old - who has penned a season-long deal from the Premier League side - spent last term at Queen's Park, where he played 41 times for the Championship club.

"From my experience last season playing against Dundee, I could see that it's a club with good players and great fans," Boateng said.

"I think I'm ready to make the step up and that’s why I came back up here, to show everyone that I'm ready."

Manager Tony Docherty added that Dundee are "extremely impressed" with the "technical ability and physicality" of Boateng.

"He is a real technician," Docherty says. "He's good on the ball and has a wide range of passing. We know we’ve got a real player on our hands."

