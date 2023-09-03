Full-time: Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd
- Published
Arsenal scored two goals deep into injury time as they beat Manchester United in a dramatic game.
Marcus Rashford hammered in United's opener with their first meaningful attack - before Arsenal's Martin Odegaard swept in a first-time effort.
Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won the game for United but had a goal ruled out for VAR.
Declan Rice smashed the ball past Andre Onana in injury time before Gabriel Jesus added a third.
Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?
Arsenal fans - let us know your thoughts on the game here
How did you rate the side's performance, United fans?