We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Everton and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Nigel: You can't blame Sean Dyche for this. It was looking like a much better performance and with a half-decent striker I feel we'd have had the game won at half-time. But, as has been said many times, it's criminal a striker wasn't signed. Dyche has got some passion back in the team, but he's been left wanting by mismanagement at the highest level.

Chris: Disappointed. Played well enough but no out-and-out scorer. May as well write off the walking sicknote Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Would have liked to have seen Demarai Gray start with young Ellis Simms as a confidence booster. Still hopeful, though. Dyche has given the players belief and they run and tackle back. More commitment is good to see.

Jeff: Getting more obvious by the minute that we need a striker. Not getting somebody in January was totally unacceptable. We need approximately 20 goals in the remaining games to even have a chance of staying up. Who will score them? Nobody! We are down.

Aston Villa fans

Robbie: Honestly the credit for this win has to go to Tyrone Mings and Emi Martinez. After they were sub-par last week, it is great to see them save us this week. And also how far can this Ollie Watkins streak go?

Jon: If Everton had been more clinical, it could have been another defeat but once ahead we held the lead well. All in all, satisfied with the team's progress but we badly need Diego Carlos back!

Dave: This is definitely a team still morphing under a new regime. Summer will see quite a few changes as you can see how some players are still struggling to maintain Unai Emery's higher-tempo style for 90 minutes. Loads of promise, though, and great to see Watkins finally showing the Premier League how much class he has. Emi Buendia made the difference - up the Villa!