There are first Motherwell starts at Pittodrie for left-back James Furlong and striker Jon Obika as under-pressure boss Steven Hammell makes five changes from the dreadful defeat to St Johnstone.

Max Johnston, Dean Cornelius and Blair Spittal are also drafted in, while Shane Blaney misses out injured and Callum Slattery, Olly Crankshaw, Riku Danzaki and Kevin van Veen drop to the bench.