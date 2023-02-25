Who will be Rangers' Hampden difference maker? Your views

We asked for your views on who can make the difference for Rangers against Celtic in Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final.

Here’s what you said:

Callum: Our injury list is horrendous but with our two new signings Nicolas Raskin and Todd Cantwell having hit the ground running we are more than capable of pulling it off.

Gerald: Fashion Sakala's speed and directness may prove decisive.

Billy: We are in fine form in an attacking sense but I feel that our defence still shakes a little. But I'm going to say 3-2 Rangers. Kemar Roofe, Alfredo Morelos and Malik Tillman and for Celtic Cameron Carter-Vickers and David Turnbull.

Grant: Tillman is really key for Rangers, if he's fit we have a chance as he can pull out something different from his box of tricks. Callum McGregor is key for Celtic, Rangers need to find a way of cutting him off from the ball and minimising his influence.

David: Rangers need to be on the front foot from the start. No mistakes and take our chances. If not we are in trouble. Our key players are Morelos, Tillman and Ryan Kent, if they turn up we will win.

Ronnie: If we are solid at the back and Kent and Morelos deliver I think Rangers will do it. Raskin and Tillman are also key albeit we don't know the teamsheet. I want to see Rangers on the front foot for 90 minutes and get at Celtic. They are used to teams surrendering before a ball is kicked. Leave nothing on the pitch, give it 100% all over the park and I think we can do it.